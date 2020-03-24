A fifth person in Lane County, a woman in her 40s, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Lane County Public Health.
The patient lives in a private residence in the Eugene-Springfield area, according to the release. She is currently at home and medically stable, the release stated, and she is following all LCPH recommendations. A local provider submitted the test, the release stated.
LCPH is conducting contact investigations and stated that if it finds that the patient had any public exposure, LCPH will share that information with the public.
“Individuals who had contact with the community member will be contacted by Lane County Public Health so they can work with their health care provider on next steps,” the release stated.
If additional information becomes available, it will be shared in a press briefing tomorrow, which will stream on the Lane County Government Facebook page at 10:30 a.m., according to Lane County spokesperson Devon Ashbridge.
