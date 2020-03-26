An eighth person in Lane County, a woman in her 50s, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Lane County Government. Lane County Public Health was reportedly notified of the test result Thursday afternoon.
The patient is currently at her private residence in the Eugene-Springfield area, medically stable and following all LCPH recommendations, the release states.
LCPH will contact individuals who had contact with the patient “so they can work with their health provider on the next steps,” according to the release.
“Communicable disease investigations are currently happening,” the release says. “If a public contact exposure point is identified, that information will be shared with the public.”
Lane County Government will share any additional information that arises at the press briefing Friday.
