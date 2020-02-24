Aside from tuition increases, University of Oregon students may see even more fees on their school bills next year.
The University of Oregon Tuition and Fee Advisory Board has taken proposals from various university departments for changes to fees, several of which it suggests raising.
The 18-member tuition board, which comprises administrators, faculty and students, is in charge of reviewing the university’s finances and writing up a formal recommendation to UO President Michael Schill on whether to increase tuition and fees, which it released last Thursday.
Right now, a UO student taking 16 credits pays $760 a term in fees, according to the Office of the Registrar website, and the proposals the board advanced to the president would, if all approved, raise that figure by about an extra $20 per term. Those in the honors college, business or law school would see additional increases.
The board recommended that current students receive an annual 3% tuition increases for the next four years, instead of varied increases from year to year as in the past. The plan also means that fees would increase on the same scale for current students. Those wishing to comment can send in comments on the recommendation for a guaranteed tuition model via an online submission form until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28. (https://oregon.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_57692ZDsx6lAZWR)
EMU
Your $70 per term fee for the EMU may increase by $7. TFAB members recommended increasing these fees so the EMU can pay for its deficit from renovations without using up funds from reserves, the memo states. Students will need to pay for this fee for the coming decades, according to previous Emerald reporting.
The Rec Center
The board recommended an increase of almost $11 dollars to per term fees for the UO Student Recreation Center.
The student body pays two mandatory fees to the Rec Center each term. The first is a general fee of $64.50, and the second is a fee that pays off the debt and interest from when the university constructed an addition to the Rec. The fee began in 2012 at $22 per term.
Lundquist College of Business
Undergraduates enrolled in business classes would see a $5 increase to the differential tuition they pay, or a potential $25 fee per credit hour. The business school instituted the fee in 2018 to fund services and pay for faculty, according to Emerald reporting from 2018.
Robert D. Clark Honors College
The board is recommending a 3% increase to the differential tuition for the honors college, bringing the total amount to $927. Continuing honors college students would see 3% annual increases in differential tuition for four years. Incoming students would see a 10.75% increase, to $996.75 — but this rate is guaranteed not to change for those students for five years, the memo states.
UO School of Law
The law school requested a 7% tuition increase for students in its Juris Doctorate program, a 5% increase for students in the Master of Laws program and a 3.5% increase for those in its Conflict and Dispute Resolution master’s program.
The board recommended not increasing the international student support fee, the mandatory building, health center and technology fees.
The UO board of trustees will vote on the proposal from Schill and the tuition board in March, according to the tuition board website.