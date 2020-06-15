The estate of Fotu Leiato II, a former University of Oregon football player who was killed in a drunk driving accident in 2018, is suing three campus area bars and a former UO student, Pedro Chavarin, Jr., for $4.5 million, according to legal documents associated with the case. After leaving Max’s Tavern, Chavarin reportedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a ditch -- killing Leiato.
According to case documents, Max’s Tavern, Taylor’s Bar & Grill and The Webfoot allegedly continued to serve Chavarin alcohol when he was visibly intoxicated in the early morning hours of June 15, 2018. Chavarin then drove eastbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Shortly after, Chavarin lost control and crashed into a ditch near Autzen Stadium, resulting in Leiato’s death.
The case documents alleges that Chavarin fled the scene. According to KEZI, he reportedly told authorities he was driving alone. However, a woman discovered Leiato’s body several hours later. Police charged Chavarin with a DUII and first-degree manslaughter.
The bars are being sued for negligence, alleging that they continued to serve Chavarin while visibly intoxicated and by letting him continue to consume alcohol after at least one employee “knew, or should have known,” that he was visibly intoxicated.
Legal documents state that Leiato succumbed to multiple injuries including asphyxia. His estate is suing the defendants for pain and suffering, along with non-economic damages totaling $1.5 million.
The plaintiffs are additionally suing the defendants for “the loss of his society, companionship and services,” totaling no more than $3 million.
Oregon football dismissed Leiato, who signed with UO in 2015 out of Steilacoom, Wash., in May of 2018, following an arrest. According to ESPN, the 21-year-old safety and outside linebacker played 37 of 38 career games for UO and had a recorded 37 tackles.
None of the defendants in question were available for comment in time for publication.