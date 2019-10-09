The University of Oregon’s Sustainable Cities Institute announced a celebration to kick-off its partnership with Lane Transit District.
The partnership is part of the SCI’s Sustainable Cities Year Program, an annual program wherein the SCI partners with one Oregon community to meet the community’s sustainability goals. The partnership between the SCI and LTD will be the pair’s second, following a partnership over the 2012-13 year.
Representatives from both organizations as well as elected officials will attend the kick-off celebration, including the district’s representative, Peter DeFazio. At the event, SCI and LTD staff will unveil the projects on which UO faculty and staff will spend 40,000 labor hours in the coming year.
The celebration will take place Thursday, Oct. 10 from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Papé Reception Hall in the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art on the University of Oregon campus.