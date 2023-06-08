On Thursday, the Eugene Police Violent Crimes Detectives arrested Morgan Christopher Immesoete and charged him with arson in the first degree for allegedly causing the fire at the Valley River Inn on February 28.

Immesoete, 47, from Cheshire, Oregon, was located by detectives today in West Eugene and was arrested without incident, according to an EPD press release. He is being held at the Lane County Jail.

The fire in February began on the second floor of the inn on the south side of the building and spread to the third floor and attic, according to Eugene Springfield Fire Department. No one was injured in the fire, but the building suffered from a roof collapse and other damages.

A warrant went out for Immesoete’s arrest on May 2, according to court records. He has previously been charged with the possession of drugs and unlawful use of a weapon.