At noon Friday, the Eugene Police Department arrested Trenton Fisk, 24, in connection with a fire at Brenner’s Furniture at 11:40 p.m. on April 13. Fisk faces charges of Arson in the First Degree, Escape in the Third Degree and Burglary in the Second Degree.

According to Eugene Police, EPD arrived at the store at 151 W. 8th Avenue due to reports of a disorderly person. Allegedly, Fisk was breaking windows of the store and then started the fire. The Eugene-Springfield Fire Department was called at 11:40 p.m. and arrived on scene. EPD assisted the fire department with crowd and traffic control until the fire was under control.

Police later found the suspect, later identified as Fisk, walking near W. 8th Ave and Olive Street. Fisk ran from officers but was apprehended according to EPD.

Fisk was transported to Lane County Jail on charges of first-degree arson, second-degree burglary, and third-degree escape.