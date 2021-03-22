University of Oregon students are suing UO, President Michael Schill and board of trustees members, seeking repayment for tuition and fees charged during COVID-19 closures. Caine Smith filed a class action lawsuit March 19 in Multnomah County Circuit Court on behalf of the other students, alleging the university did not honor its contract and is profiting from the pandemic while burdening students and families financially.
The complaint against UO alleges that students “have paid for in-person instruction that is no longer available to them, access to buildings they can no longer enter, technology, programs and services that Oregon is no longer providing, and activities that are no longer available.”
The students are requesting a jury trial and seeking at least $10 million in damages.
According to the complaint, UO has refused to provide proportional refunds for the winter and spring 2020 terms and beyond, noting that other universities, including Northwestern and Georgetown, have already given refunds for the fall 2020 semester..
“[University of Oregon] exclude themselves from such other institutions treating students fairly, equitably, and as required by the law,” the complaint stated.
In an email to the Emerald, UO spokesperson Saul Hubbard wrote that the university is proud to have adapted well to the pandemic.
“We are not surprised that the class action law firm that has sued dozens of other universities on this topic would add the University of Oregon to their list,” Hubbard wrote. “The lawsuit is wrong on the law and on the facts. Despite the enormous challenges presented by a once in a generation pandemic, the value of an education at the University of Oregon remains unchanged.”
Hubbard also wrote that the cost of instruction has not decreased as the lawsuit alleged, but has in fact increased due to new technology and infrastructure investments.
“College students pay universities for libraries, gyms, campus facilities, activities, in-person access to professors and other hands-on experiences,” Steve Berman, an attorney representing the students, wrote in a press release. “The University of Oregon, we believe, has unfairly continued to charge tuition payers for all of the things they were not allowed to experience and use during the COVID-19 campus closure and switch to online classes.”
The students have also filed a similar lawsuit against Oregon State University and are represented by the law firm Hagens Berman, which has brought similar lawsuits against 16 other universities, according to the press release.
No trial date has been set as of Monday evening.