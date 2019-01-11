Shots were fired outside of Cascade Middle School this morning according to the school’s website. A witness told KEZI a suspect was shot and killed, and all students and faculty at the school are safe according to the school’s website.
Police said they responded to a custody dispute outside of the school at around 10:27 a.m. As police escorted a man involved in the shooting from the school, he produced a firearm, and was then shot by police.
Lt. Jennifer Bills of the Eugene Police Department told KEZI the Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team would continue to investigate the shooting throughout the day. She said no further details could be provided.
The school remains in lockdown but the “situation is now secure” according to the school’s website. Students are being held at the school until police complete their investigation. According to the school’s website, parents are advised not to call or come to the school. Students can be picked up by parents at 3:00 p.m. at St. Mark’s Catholic Church.
This story is developing and will be updated should new information arise.