The University of Oregon will hold the bulk of its classes online this fall term, but what about religious services and events for students? Here is what a few student religious groups have planned for fall term, safely and spiritually.
Chi Alpha Campus Ministries
Oregon Chi Alpha is a Christian-affiliated group, but all students are welcome in this space, regardless of their religious beliefs, said Karen Hillyer, director of Chi Alpha Internationals. The group is a part of the greater Chi Alpha, and while many international students will be video-conferencing from their home countries this term, Hillyer said she still intends to provide everyone with a meaningful UO experience.
“We basically just try to provide social, emotional and spiritual support for international students while they’re on campus,” Hillyer said. “People have come so far, and we want to make sure they feel welcome.”
On Friday of Week one, Chi Alpha will host an outdoor Welcome Reception on the patio behind the law school, socially distanced and with masks required. Each Thursday at 9 p.m. this fall quarter, the group will hold a Zoom event called the Common Table, where students can have conversations about culture and values and play games. It’s a way for international students to mingle with American students, even if it’s not face to face in the traditional sense, Hillyer said.
Both American and International Chi Alpha students will have the opportunity to attend a Zoom worship service called The Gathering every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. this term. More information about Chi Alpha events is available on its website and Instagram account @oregonchialpha.
Oregon Hillel
Oregon Hillel, the center for Jewish life on campus, has some COVID-19-friendly plans for fall term as well.
Every Friday night for Shabbat this term, Hillel will provide a free home-cooked meal for any student who signs up. Students can pick up the meal or have it delivered. As for Shabbat services, Leah Burian, the Jewish life intern, said Hillel will livestream services every Friday at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook, led by student volunteers.
The Jewish holiday Sukkot is from Oct. 2 through Oct. 9. Oregon Hillel plans to continue its annual tradition of building a Sukkah, a hut-like structure topped with branches, in which students can eat and celebrate the holiday. Hillel will put out a sign-up sheet with times for students to enter the Sukkah so as not to overcrowd it.
The Matzo Ball Soup hotline is always available for students who need some hot soup delivered for free during flu season. For more information about upcoming Oregon Hillel events, visit Hillel’s website.
InterVarsity Black and Christian Ministry
Jourdan Cerillo, a student leader in the Black and Christian Ministry, said she is doing her best to make sure students feel involved and engaged in her community this term. Usually, the group meets on Monday evenings, and Cerillo hopes to keep it that way over Zoom.
“We want to make sure we have some sort of weekly engagement with our community, whether it’s a weekly Bible study or a social gathering,” Cerillo said. “We want to do things beyond a traditional Christian group.”
Cerillo said she struggled last year with keeping membership up in BCM. Now that the term is remote and many students will not be returning to campus, she said people have even less of a motivation to show up.
“I noticed that it’s not appealing for students to be in a Christian community right now, which makes sense because of what Christians have done to certain minorities in the past,” she said. “But I just care about people and I care that they feel loved and supported in their life. I would just like to be there for them.”
Cerillo said she plans to host some type of in person community meal or Sabbath at her apartment once a month for those who are willing and able to attend.
“I do recognize that we still are in a pandemic and I don’t want to force people into doing something they’re uncomfortable with,” Cerillo said. “But if people are in the Eugene area and do want community, I am opening up my space to that.”
More information about InterVarsity’s events can be found on their Instagram account @ivducks.
InterVarsity Queer and Christian Ministry
Student Leader Emily Hunt said she has plans for the Queer & Christian community this fall. The group will meet virtually every Tuesday at 7 p.m. Over the summer, Hunt held virtual Netflix watch parties for the show “Pose,” a series about the ballroom dance scene in 1970s New York. During fall term, Q and C will alternate between these Netflix watch parties and virtual Bible study, group discussions or some spiritual exercise.
Hunt said she hopes to hold some in-person events like pumpkin carving, hot chocolate drinking and other fall-related activities.
“I haven’t even begun to consider how to reach freshmen,” Hunt said. “We have a good group of returning members, so I am really focused on making sure that they have a place to bring their whole selves and feel supported this fall term.”
For more information about Q and C’s upcoming plans, students can check for updates on its Instagram account @qcintervarsity.