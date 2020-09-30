Resident Advisors (RA) assisted the incoming freshman move into their dormitory. RA's have to face new challenges this year due to COVID-19 and help maintain the virus from spreading. The freshman class of 2024 officially moved into the dorms the last weekend of Sept at the University of Oregon. The university requires first-year students to live in dorms their first year attending. The university follows the state's protocols regarding COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the virus. (Kevin Wang/Daily Emerald)