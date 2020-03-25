The University of Oregon announced it will provide a refund to students who paid the Student Union and Student Recreation Center mandatory fees in an email Wednesday evening.
This change is in response to limited operations in the Student Union and the Student Recreation Center for spring term due to COVID-19, according to an email announcement from Vice President for Student Life R. Kevin Marbury. All UO classes are being held remotely spring term and campus is closed to the public.
Full-time mandatory student fees for spring term will reduce by 34% from $500.75 to $328.25, according to Marbury.
The university will also provide credit for course fees that pay for class materials that will not be used or for field trips that will not be taken, according to the email.
The Student Recreation Center building will be closed, but will continue to offer remote PE classes to students, according to Marbury. “The staff is also creating weekly fitness workouts and exploring creative ways to offer some intramural opportunities,” Marbury said.
The university will also use fee remissions to “offset 50% of the International Student Fee” in recognition of suspended services like in-person social and academic integration programs, Marbury said.
Students who are also not returning to campus for spring term will be able to cancel their residence hall contracts and receive a fund to their student account, according to Marbury.
The university will be hosting a virtual town hall March 30 from 2:30 - 4 p.m. to answer questions about remote learning, campus resources and other questions. Students or community members can submit their questions ahead of time through the a web form.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a developing story. Follow the Emerald’s website for the latest coverage.