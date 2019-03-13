The Eugene Police Department arrested two men early Wednesday morning after an Eugene police officer fired shots at a suspect stealing a patrol car on 15th and Pearl Alley, a press release from EPD said.
No one was injured in the shooting, according to EPD’s press release.
Streets between 14th and Pearl Street and 16th and High Street are closed and are expected to remain closed until at least mid-morning. EPD’s press release asked travelers to avoid the area.
According to the press release, an officer stopped the men around 4 a.m. One suspect ran and the officer followed on foot. A second officer arrived and saw the other suspect stealing the first officer’s patrol car, and the second officer fired at the suspect stealing the car.
The press release said EPD officers located the car on 15th and High Street and a Springfield K9 search found the suspect who allegedly stole the vehicle.
The suspects were taken into custody and police said they aren’t a threat to the neighborhood.
The press release did not identify the police officers or the suspects involved.
The Lane County Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team, which investigates law enforcement officers’ use of force, is investigating the case.
Lane County District Attorney Patricia Perlow said on Wednesday that it is too early in the process to release more information.