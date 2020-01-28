Funding student groups is a yearly process that involves close communication between each group’s leadership team and senators within ASUO. Currently, all student groups are funded through ASUO’s Programs Finance Committee. The PFC oversees over 250 different student groups and their funding.
The amount of funding each group receives from the PFC is fairly different. This means that the amount of time spent on going through past budgets differs from smaller to larger groups. However, the process that each group goes through to receive that funding remains the same.
“In November and December, we email out the budget packets,” Isaiah Boyd, senate president and PFC member said. “It contains information for the existing groups to outline their annual budget: how much they spent last year, historical budgeting and data on how they can increase or decrease their spending.”
The Climate Justice League is one of the many student groups on campus that receives PFC funding. The 40-member group is dedicated to climate justice through demonstration and raising awareness.
Brendan Adamczyk has been apart of the CJL for two and a half years, earning the title of co-director in fall 2018. During his time in the CJL, Adamczyk has witnessed many shifts in the funding and spending of the student group. This year, the PFC allocated $4,400 in funding for the CJL.
“We typically put on two or three events per term that require funds from the budget,” Will Northington, the CJL financial coordinator, said. “They’re typically spent on food and space to increase student turnout.”
The funding and increase process is one that Adamcyzk, Northington and co-director Michaela Fishback, are familiar with.
Reviewing the previous year’s budget is the first step in the funding process. It indicates how much they spent and where the money was allocated. Sifting through historical budgets can also determine whether an increase in the budget is warranted.
In order for the budget to be approved, Adamczyk and his colleagues meet with a designated PFC member to talk over their budget plan.
This year the CJL requested a 2.5% increase in their funding. According to Northington, in order for ASUO to increase any group’s funding, the group must meet with the PFC in order to make a compelling case for the increase.
“The two biggest things we requested more funding for was our kick-off meetings and for more campaigning,” Adamczyk said.
CJL funding is normally allocated to Earth Week event planning and amenities, campaigning for local environmental justice projects and a small amount for stipends for their three top-ranking members.
With its recent growth, the CJL decided to allocate some of the Earth Week event funding, along with part of the 2.5% increase, into campaign finances.
The CJL leadership praised the PFC’s method of funding for its ease of use. Being a student group for 10-years, Adamczyk said that the CJL has had an easy time due to their track record with PFC.
“I know it’s really hard for student groups who are trying to get funding or trying to increase their funding by quite a lot,” Adamczyk said. “It’s hard for new groups to justify the funding.”