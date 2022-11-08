The Oregon gubernatorial race has come down to two major candidates, Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek. According to polling site fivethirtyeight Kotek is polling 3 points higher than Drazan at 44.9% to 41.9%, respectively. The candidates were tied only a week earlier, with independent Betsy Johnson at 13.8%. Governor's Race: For years the Oregon Governor's mansion has been dominated by democrats. Oregon hasn’t elected a republican Governor since 1982.

Background: In recent elections the governor's race was a relatively one sided race with no real consideration that a republican could hope to challenge a democrat candidate in the state of Oregon. This year with three candidates competing in the race, the reality of the republican candidate Cristine Drazan winning the election is much more real. Johnson’s polling numbers show that she has no chance of winning, however she is pulling enough voters to impact the democratic and republican candidates.

Longtime fourth congressional district house representative Peter DeFazio is not running for re-election, leaving the seat up for either former Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle or former Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos.

U.S. Senator for Oregon Ron Wyden is running for re-election and is favored to win. Wyden has served as Senator since 1996.

Measure 111: If passed the measure will amend the Oregon state constitution to make healthcare a fundamental right of all Oregon citizens. The measure does not raise taxes but requires that the Oregon state legislature evaluates current state policy and institutes new policy to ensure that adequate healthcare can be provided to all Oregon residents at an affordable rate. The Oregon voters guide does not identify any campaigns or organizations that are publicly advocating against measure 111. However, opponents in the state congress criticized the ballot measure for not providing any real plan for delivering on affordable health care. The measure does not increase taxes and seemingly does not have any funding source.

Measure 112: If passed Measure 112 will remove slavery and involuntary servitude from the state constitution. While the campaign in favor of this measure has support from a broad number of organizations and nonprofits the only campaign against is being run by the Oregon State Sheriffs Association.

Measure 113: "We haven’t been able to solve this problem legislatively for obvious reasons – they would likely walk out if we tried to refer something. So I’m following the lead of community advocates who have put this proposal forward." – State senate majority leader Rob Wagner.