As of 8:30 p.m. Tina Kotek leads with 45% and Christine Drazan follows with 44%. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson trails with 9.1% of the vote.

For decades, the Oregon governor's mansion has been lived in by Democrats. Oregon hasn’t elected a Republican governor since 1982.

In recent elections, the governor's race was a relatively one sided race with no real consideration that a Republican could hope to challenge a Democrat candidate in the state of Oregon. This year, with three candidates competing in the race, the reality of the Republican candidate Drazan winning the election is much more real. Johnson’s polling numbers show that she has no chance of winning, but she is pulling enough voters to impact the Democratic and Republican candidates.

Democrat Val Hoyle was leading Republican Alek Skarlatos in the race for the open seat representing 4th Congressional District.

Hoyle, Oregon’s labor commissioner, received 52% of the vote, compared to Skarlatos’ 42% in the contest to succeed retiring incumbent Peter DeFazio, according to state election results posted at 9 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden was leading Republican candidate Jo Rae Perkins in his bid for a fifth six-year term.

Wyden had received 55% of the vote, compared to Perkins’ 41%, state election results posted at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday showed. Wyden has served as senator since 1996.

Measure 111: According to the Oregon Secretary of State webpage, initial reports show the measure with 50% votes yes to 50% votes no. If passed, the measure will amend the Oregon Constitution to add “It is the obligation of the state to ensure that every resident of Oregon has access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care as a fundamental right.”. The measure also requires that this right be balanced against funding education. Oregon would be the first state in the nation to have the right to health care in the Constitution. The Oregon voters guide does not identify any campaigns or organizations that are publicly advocating against Measure 111. However, opponents in the state congress criticized the ballot measure for not providing any real plan for delivering on affordable health care and possibly creating a pathway for people to sue the state for not receiving that care. Supporters of the measure say adding the right to the Constitution is a natural next step for protecting health care access.

Measure 112: According to the Oregon Secretary of State webpage, initial reports show the measure with 55% votes yes to 45% votes no. Measure 112 would remove slavery and involuntary servitude from the state Constitution as punishment for crime. However, the measure allows for alternatives to incarceration, like education, counseling and community service. The measure has support from a wide number of organizations and nonprofits that say the measure is overdue and having a “slavery loophole” in the Constitution is dehumanizing.

Although there is no official opposition campaign, the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association said it’s against the measure, arguing that prisoner participation in work programs without an order from a court could be seen as involuntary servitude.

Measure 113: According to the Oregon Secretary of State webpage, initial reports show this measure with 68% votes yes to 32% votes no. The measure would disqualify a Legislative member from holding office the following term if they miss ten or more legislative floor sessions without an excuse. The measure follows several years of Republican walkouts on cap-and-trade bills and COVID-19 restrictions. Democrats last walked out of the Legislature in 2001 over a Republican redistricting plan.The measure has received unanimous support with no opposition. According to the Oregon Voters’ Pamphlet, Measure 113 has no official opposition.

Measure 114: According to the Oregon Secretary of State webpage, initial reports show this measure with 51% votes yes to 49% votes no. If passed, the measure will require citizens to obtain a permit to buy a firearm and bans magazines that hold over ten rounds, with an exception for people who own those magazines already or inherit them. The measure would close a federal loophole that allows the purchase of guns without a background check if it takes more than three business days to complete it. Permits will be compiled into a database maintained by the police. Measure 114 has received support from a variety of groups representing teachers and medical professionals as well as the District Attorneys of Wasco, Deschutes, Multnomah, Benton and Columbia Counties. The only group officially opposing the measure is the Oregon Firearms Federation, which argues that the measure would hurt gun dealers and make it harder to purchase a firearm. Other groups against the measure argue it would cost local governments too much if passed.

House District 7: This seat will represent the Springfield area, currently known as District 12,when the seat’s next term begins. The race is between Republican Alan Stout and Independent and Democrat John Lively. Lively is currently the representative for District 12 and is now running for District 7 in order to continue representing the Springfield constituency. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Lively leads with 51.14% of the vote.

House District 8: This seat represents South Eugene and Central Lane County west of Creswell. The race is between Republican Michael F. Moore and Democrat Paul R. Holvey. Holvey is the incumbent, currently representing House District 8. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Holvey has a significant lead with 85.07% of the vote.

House District 9: This seat represents parts of west Lane County and the Oregon coast from Florence to Coos Bay. The race is between Democrat Jerry Rust and Republican Boomer Wright. Wright is the incumbent currently representing House District 9. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wright leads with 53.75% of the vote.

House District 10: This seat represents Lincoln County and parts of Lane and Benton counties. The district covers the coast from Heceta Beach to Lincoln City. The race is between Democrat, Independent and Working Families candidate David Gomberg and Republican Celeste McEntee. Gomberg is the incumbent currently representing House District 10. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Gomberg is leading with 58.09% of the vote.

House District 12: This seat represents Lane County east of Eugene and Springfield including Creswell and Cottage Grove. The race is between Republican Charlie Conrad and Democrat and Independent candidate Michelle Emmons. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Conrad leads with 57% of the vote

House District 13: This seat represents North Eugene including Santa Clara and River Road.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, election results show Democrat Nancy Nathanson leads the race against Republican Timothy S. Sutherland with 65.31% of the vote.

House District 14: This seat represents West Eugene all the way to veneta and parts of lane county south of Junction city. The race is between Democrat and Working families candidate Julie Fahey and Republican Stan Stubblefield. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Fahey leads with 59.86% of the vote.

State Senate District 4: This seat represents Springfield, south Eugene and central Lane County west of Creswell. Libertarian Eric Pinnell and Democrat Incumbent Floyd Prozanski are running for the seat. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Prozanski leads Pinnell with 82.62% of the vote.

Senate District 7: This seat represents Veneta, West Eugene, River Road, Santa Clara and North Eugene. Democratic incumbent State Senator James Manning is running for re-election against Republican candidate Raquel Ivie. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Manning leads the election with 64.48% of the vote.

Senate District 6: This seat represents an area including Oakridge, Brownsville and Lebanon. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, election results have Republican candidate Cedric Haden outpacing Democratic, Independent and Working Families candidate Ashley Pelton 72.95% to 26.79%, respectively. Haden represented Oregon’s House District 7 since 2015 before his race for Oregon Senate.

Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries: Christina Stephenson defeated Cheri Helt in the nonpartisan race to become Oregon’s next labor commissioner.

Stephenson had received 61% percent of the vote compared to Helt’s 38% in the race to succeed Val Hoyle, who is campaigning for a seat in Congress. Stephenson ran on a platform of bringing working-age Oregonians back into the workforce.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, election results for the race for Lane County Circuit Court judge between incumbent Judge Beatrice Grace or former legislator Marty Wilde has Grace leading with 61.03% of the vote.