The Lane County area is experiencing air stagnation that may impact air quality until Wednesday, according to the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency.
The LRAPA issued a 24-hour air quality advisory and a ban on visible smoke from chimneys and outdoor fires because of “little ventilation for smoke clearance,” Joe Niehaus, the LRAPA Public Affairs Manager said in a press release.
A limited movement of air mass and lack of precipitation are the common causes for air stagnation that lead to poor air quality. Without proper air movement or precipitation there is nothing clearing pollutants from the air,resulting in inversions and fog.
On Sunday night air levels became dangerous to sensitive individuals. Children, pregnant women, seniors and those who suffer from respiratory or cardiovascular diseases should avoid strenuous exercise or time outside in the smoke, Niehaus said in the press release.