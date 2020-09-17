Although sexism, homophobia and racism have existed for centuries, they have become new topics of discussion for many Americans due to their increasing prevalence in the media following the death of George Floyd and resulting nationwide protests.
While Instagram used to be a space for people to share bikini pictures and photos with friends, it is now commonplace for activists to spread awareness and share information on societal issues. Some of the most prevalent topics of discussion are systemic racism, police brutality and allyship.
University of Oregon sociology student Marin Jones defines allyship as “using the privilege that you have to help others that don’t have it.” She hopes to wield her white privilege to support her peers at UO.
Jones met with Dan Fielding, a graduate employee in the department of sociology, to discuss the ways students could address racism on campus. Jones used her discussion with Fielding and notes from her sociology classes to develop an informational Instagram post.
“I wanted to gear it toward people that really just had no idea where to go and what to do with all the information that we’re given,” Jones said.
Jones published the post to her Instagram account with the title “Allyship at UO: things you can do right now to support POC.” The post describes the importance of educating oneself on racial issues, amplifying Black voices and speaking out against racist language.
“The best possible thing you can do is calling out your racist friends and making change happen,” Jones said. “It doesn’t have to be mean, it has to be a ‘Hey, that’s derogatory.’ ‘Hey, that furthers oppression for people of color, and that’s not okay.’”
Kelly Pembleton, assistant vice president for the Division of Equity and Inclusion, also encouraged students to call out racist behavior on and off-campus. “A lot of times we sit back,” Pembleton said. “We have the luxury or privilege of not having to talk about racism or not having to call it out because we’re not personally affected.”
Resident Assistant Samantha Shevey, who also made an informational Instagram post on antiracism, encountered a non-Black student using the N-word in her hall. Uncomfortable with the situation, she informed a Black RA who confronted the student. In retrospect, Shevey said she wished she had dealt with it herself.
“It’s not a Black person’s job to address those situations or to handle them,” Shevey said. “I wish I would have just gone to him directly instead of asking for advice.”
Jones also emphasized that students should be actively researching racial issues to better understand how to support oppressed groups.
“I do not think that I will ever fully understand the Black experience or people of color’s experience because I am not Black,” Jones said. “But I should be trying my damn hardest to try and understand so that I can see how I can help in my best intentional way.”
“Listening to your fellow students and their experience is really, really important,” Pembleton said, “and furthermore, believing them when they tell you what’s happening.”
Shevey said it’s important to empower and uplift people of color, rather than taking the spotlight. “Let their voices be heard and support them, but don’t try and lead it as if it’s your own.”
Jones said allyship is an ongoing commitment and that she, too, is still learning. “I am by no means perfect at any of this,” Jones said. “Even though I am actively studying this and reading books and all that, that’s still not enough and I aspire every day to do more for people of color and I just hope that others do as well.”