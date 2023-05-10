Classes are canceled at South Eugene High School on Wednesday after it went on lock-down due to receiving two threatening phone calls from a male.

The first threat came in as a bomb threat and was the same message the school received last week. The second call came from a man who said he was “at the school in a bathroom with a shotgun and handgun,” according to a Eugene Police Department press release.

The calls were made at 9:28 a.m. and 9:32 a.m. The threats are similar to those made in a call to EPD on May 3, which also caused the school to evacuate, according to a EPD press release. EPD found no threat to the school after a search of the campus last week.

Eugene Police responded to the school and completed an initial clearing of the building. Students were evacuated after EPD searched the building.

Metro Explosives Disposal Units have been notified to begin coordinating for an additional search of the school.

Similar threats have been reported to other schools in Washington and California with nothing verified so far, according to EPD.

Update: Students were evacuated to Kidsports, and students needing transportation support are advised to go to Kidsports. There will be no releases from South Eugene High School, according to EPD.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.