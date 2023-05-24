After receiving similar threats each week for the last four weeks, South Eugene High School is reportedly experiencing another lockdown.

At 9:48 a.m., someone made a 911 call saying that he was in a bathroom at South Eugene High School with a shotgun. After hanging up, he called back with a bomb threat to the high school, according to an EPD press release.

Other threats were made on May 16, May 10 and May 3. EPD spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin said there have been similar threats to other schools in Washington and California.

As of 10:36 a.m., the Eugene Police have responded to the threats and are conducting a school-wide search. 4J is underway with a preventative lockdown of the school.

