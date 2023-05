South Eugene High School was evacuated at 9:43 a.m. on Tuesday due to a bomb threat that was called into Central Lane 911.

Eugene police are on the scene and are investigating, according to a press release.

This is the third time the school has evacuated due to a bomb threat in three weeks. Similar threats were called into Eugene Police Department on May 3 and May 10.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.