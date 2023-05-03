At around noon Wednesday, South Eugene High School was evacuated due to an unverified bomb threat, according to the Eugene Police Department.

4J School District requested that EPD search South Eugene High School after a unverified bomb threat was called into EPD's dispatch. Students and staff are waiting outside of the school until an all-clear call can be made.

Class has been canceled for the rest of the day, according to a 4J School District text alert. Students without self-transport will be taken to the Moshofsky Center at the University of Oregon, located at 2735 Leo Harris Pkwy, Eugene.

The evacuation comes on the day some students at the high school are taking Advanced Placement exam tests, EPD spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin said.

