The Eugene Police Department identified two South Eugene High School students as suspects involved in initiating several threats of violence toward the school over the last month.

A 4J school official found an anonymous social media post offering to send threats for a fee. The official turned over the information to EPD. With local FBI agents, EPD was able to track down the local suspects who paid for the service.

Information regarding the investigation will be turned over to the Lane County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution, according to an EPD press release.

The identity of the person making the phone calls has yet to be identified, and the FBI is continuing to investigate, the press release said.

EPD detectives and FBI agents served a search warrant, which led to the seizure of multiple electronic devices. The suspects, who have cooperated with EPD’s investigation, have not had their names released since they are juveniles.

South Eugene High received bomb threats four times in the month of May, specifically on May 3, May 10, May 16 and May 24. The threats disrupted classes and caused significant stress to students and staff, according to South Eugene High School.

