Sydney is arts and culture editor at the Emerald. She likes to read books and write about them. She's also a Virgo, so take that as you will.

Follow Sydney Dauphinais Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today