Have no fear, the large letter “O” atop Skinner Butte has been repainted just in time for the Pac-12 Championship football game, courtesy of the Eugene Rotary Club.
This was in response to the orange paint job that was discovered on the O following the Civil War game, according to KVAL. Rain interfered, though, leaving a crude coat of the Oregon State Beavers’ color in blotches around the O.
The Rotary Club is funded by donations and was established nearly a century ago. It has been offering its services to Skinner Butte Park for over 20 years, according to KVAL, including helping build the steps leading to the O, cleaning up trash every week, maintaining and replanting landscape beds and repainting benches, picnic tables and other features of the park.
The club also applies new paint to the O every spring, as well as any other time it is vandalized.
It has been restored to order, KVAL says, and the timing is fitting, with the looming Championship game against Utah being just hours away. The game will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.