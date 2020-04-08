Eugene police responded to reports of shots fired in the area around East 15th Avenue and Mill Street after a 911 call came in on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services were dispatched to the southeast corner of East 15th and Mill at around 2:30 p.m., according to the EMS response log.
Police are currently staying in the area. According to EPD spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin, one individual is in custody, and one individual was transported to a local hospital.
McLaughlin said that the incident was still a “call in progress” and no other information could be provided at the time.
The Daily Emerald will continue to update the story as it develops.