A shooting in the parking lot behind Taylor’s Bar and Grill has left one victim dead, according to a campus crime alert.

Both the Eugene and University of Oregon Police Departments responded to multiple 911 calls about shots fired around 1:45 a.m. today and found one victim on the ground when they arrived, according the alert. Officers gave the victim medical assistance but the victim died at the scene.

The victim, whose name is not being released until their family has been contacted, was not affiliated with the UO, according to the UO Alerts blog

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 541-682-5111.

UOPD and EPD are continuing to investigate the shooting.

This story will be updated more when more information becomes available.

