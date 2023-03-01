Around noon on Feb. 23, University of Oregon Police gave a person who was naked and allegedly masturbating in the showers of the women’s locker room in the student recreation center a letter of trespass and escorted the person out without arresting them.

The suspect, Elijah Weber, 28, is a registered sex offender who has been convicted of third-degree rape in 2013 and public indecency four times, according to court records.

After neither of the two witnesses said they wanted to press charges, the officers — Chris Phillips and Steven Barrett — concluded there was no probable cause for arrest, UO spokesperson Kay Jarvis said.

“I had reasonable suspicion for Public Indecency, Private Indecency, and Criminal Trespass, but had not developed probable cause,” Barrett said in the incident report.

UOPD ran a records check and found Weber did not have any warrants but was a registered sex offender.

The officers gave Weber an indefinite letter of trespass, which states that the suspect is subject to arrest for trespassing if they return to any property owned or operated by the UO, according to Jarvis.

UOPD was unable to determine how Weber entered, but Weber may have paid or entered through an unsecured door, Barrett said in the incident report.

The incident report did not include a physical description of Weber.

Jarvis said the SRC is reviewing its safety and security protocols to determine if there are system improvements that can be made.

One of the witnesses, who would like to remain anonymous out of concern for her safety, said she noticed Weber masturbating in the handicapped shower stall through a reflection in the mirror.

She said she wishes that UOPD could have responded to Weber with something more than a letter of trespass. She didn’t press charges because she was concerned about seeing Weber in court or Weber potentially finding her personal information.

“I feel violated, and I don’t know what to do,” she said.

Jarvis said university leadership is communicating with appropriate staff members to reinforce existing security and reporting measures.

She said the SRC is open to non-UO community members via a day pass or community membership.

“Similar to all public facilities, the university depends on its campus community members and visitors to report concerns and alert proper authorities when they see inappropriate or suspicious behavior,” Jarvis said. “While the university does not have jurisdiction over members outside the campus community, university officials can respond quickly to reported issues.”

The Emerald spoke to three SRC employees, all of whom said they were not informed of the incident.

Sadie Holt, a cycling instructor for Group X classes at the SRC, said she thinks SRC employees should have been made aware of the incident.

“I think since this individual had a history of public indecency, that would be nice to be made aware of as an employee of the rec so we can keep our eyes out,” Holt said.