On Wednesday, Eugene police arrested the same person who was reported masturbating in the University of Oregon’s women’s locker room in the student recreation center for resisting arrest, Disorderly Conduct in the First Degree, failing to register as a sex offender and a warrant for a reckless driving charge.

Multiple Eugene police units responded to reports of a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank located at 99 East Broadway in Eugene at 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Eugene Police Department spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin said people at the bank thought the suspect — Elijah Weber, 28 — was trying to rob the bank. Although Weber did not have a weapon, McLaughlin said officers received information that Weber was a potential safety risk and brought in SWAT members.

After interviewing Weber and witnesses, officers determined that they didn’t have enough evidence to say Weber was guilty of a robbery, McLaughlin said. However, they found Weber had a warrant out for his arrest for not appearing in court for a reckless driving charge and had failed to register as a sex offender.

During this incident, Weber resisted arrest, a press release said.

When witnesses reported Weber masturbating in the SRC women’s locker room on Feb. 23, UO police officers gave Weber a letter of trespass, which means Weber may be arrested for returning to any UO property. They did not arrest Weber because they said they could not establish probable cause.

According to court records, Weber has been convicted of third-degree rape in 2013 and public indecency four times.

The UOPD officers ran a records check and found no warrants and that Weber was in compliance with his registration as a sex offender. The warrant that EDP arrested Weber on was ordered March 13.

McLaughlin said it’s possible that Weber has moved residences since the SRC incident and did not register, as sex offenders must do, within 10 days of changing residences, resulting in Weber falling out of compliance.

Weber is in the Lane County Jail.