Members of the Service Employees National Union held an informational picket Tuesday at 11 a.m. outside the Sacred Heart Medical Center University District in Eugene.

SEIU is a union that represents a broad array of service employees. Their campaigns advocate for those working in health care facilities, airports and child care.

The event was organized in response to ongoing contract negotiations for dietary workers, certified nursing assistants and others.

Picketers wearing union shirts raised signs and led chants displaying their frustrations during contract negotiations with PeaceHealth, a health care company, while some people in passing cars waved and honked to show their support for the effort. Union members said they hope the picket shows PeaceHealth that the union is organized and ready to take action.

“We're here today because we are wanting them to understand that we're serious about what we asked,” Ryan Hohman, a bargaining team member, said. “I'm hoping that, after today, they'll be like, ‘okay, yeah, we're ready to make some movements and progress and come to the table with some real offers that are going to help these members.’”

The picketers said the negotiations between union workers and PeaceHealth, which began in June, have seen little progress. Union workers list hazard pay for working during COVID-19 and affordable health care as some major goals for the negotiations.

According to Hohman, PeaceHealth has done little to improve their contract.

“Inflation is over eight and a half percent as it is, and they’re offering 3, 4% Maybe,” Hohman said. “It's just not sustainable for people when you have other jobs outside the hospital that are paying sometimes twice as much.”

The informational picket was planned ahead of time and supported by a community petition, bargaining team member Teresa Armstrong said. Organizers are looking for community support to help improve conditions for hospital workers who serve them.

Members from Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation and a Starbucks employee joined the picket to show their support for local unions.

Hohman said he hopes the picket will prompt action from PeaceHealth, but they won’t step down if their needs aren’t met.

“During bargaining, I told PeaceHealth many times that people were upset, they’re ready to strike,” Hohman said. “They chose to ignore us and basically just want the status quo.”

The union also organized informational pickets at the Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield and St. John Medical Center in Longview, Washington the same day.