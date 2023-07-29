HB 2426, which would require gas stations to allow customers to pump their own gas at clearly-labeled pumps, is expected to go into effect on Aug. 4, despite Gov. Tina Kotek not signing the bill into law.
Due to staffing difficulties at gas stations in rural areas, lawmakers included an emergency provision in which the bill would take effect on Aug. 4 if the governor did not sign or veto the bill by then.
Gov. Kotek has made no indication of her intention to sign or veto the bill, however is expected to veto several other policy bills: including $500,000 in funding for a public health study conducted by Oregon Health and Science University on the effects of laws on people in the sex trade in the state.
Gov. Kotek will announce her final decision on the bills on Aug 4.