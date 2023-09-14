The second annual Oregon Aloha Festival took place at Alton Baker Park on Saturday to celebrate and spread awareness about Hawaiian and Pacific Islander culture, as well as to collect donations for Maui wildfire survivors.
At the festival, there were a variety of different stations and activities set up such as kanikapila, which is a Hawaiian “jam session,” lei making, hula dancing and more with a different section of the festival set aside for donations for Maui wildfire survivors.
Many local Eugene businesses also took part in the Maui supply drive by accepting donations. These businesses included Eugene Mortgage Brokers, UPS, Melted Aesthetics, Honeycomb Salon & Spa, KissedbyRa LLC Wig Shop, Chula’s, Root & Blossom Beauty Bar and Gettipsy Beauty Bar.
In addition, Co-Founder of the Oregon Aloha Festival Naomi Hunkin said their specific requests for donations included canned foods, baby needs, feminine hygiene products and various toiletries.
“We have a direct line to Maui,” Hunkin said. “We are working on delivering 50 tons of supplies, food and anything else they need until they can get back on their feet.”
According to Hunkin, the idea of creating and running the Oregon Aloha Festival came about as a way to connect different Pacific Islander and Hawaiian communities and tribes in Eugene and spread awareness of their population.
“We want to show Eugene that we are present and here and are open to sharing our culture and experiences,” Hunkin said. “It’s an open event for everyone to come experience and enjoy together.”
Festival Board Member and Hula Instructor Akiko Colton said that at the festival she had a booth to promote her dance studio and organized the lei making workshops for the community.
Colton said that she had seen many people bringing donations for Maui wildfire survivors, but that the purpose of the donation section goes beyond materials.
“On the festival side, we were regularly announcing our support for Maui and the funds and materials we are trying to get for them,” Colton said. “Even for those who did not bring donations, we are reminding people that we are trying to support Maui in every way we can.”
According to Colton, the organizers and founders of the Oregon Aloha Festival “love” bringing all communities together for support and help instead of separating with their own specified tribes. In the organizers' and founders' eyes, the festival is a place to raise awareness for Eugene natives and Polynesian people to see what other cultures are in their community.
“Polynesian people tend to hide,” Colton said. “So it’s a good time they get to come out and meet other Islanders and connect.”
Colton was born in Japan and earned a degree in Hawaiian Studies at Brigham Young University Hawai’i and said that Pacific Islanders tend to share the same similarities in their cultures and languages. The Oregon Aloha Festival is a great way to meet different people from different islands who all live in Eugene, she said.
“We are away from home and that is scary,” Colton said. “But with the festival, it helps us meet new people and share our culture with other Pacific Islanders.”