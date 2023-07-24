On July 12, University of Oregon President John Karl Scholz spoke in front of the University community for the first time since taking office on July 1. During the meet and greet, Scholz stressed the importance of creating a “sense of belonging” on campus.

The crowd of university staff, students and community members congregated along the edge of the EMU main entrance, shielding themselves from the direct sunlight on the particularly hot July day.

Well over six feet tall, the new president from Nebraska began his speech with a notion of gratitude for the presidential search committee and the university on a “dream come true.”

Scholz shouted out those in attendance who managed to find the shade, and elicited laughs from the crowd, joking that “economists don’t have the personality to make good accountants.”

Following the initial laughs and formal exchanges, Scholz began to address questions regarding his agenda for UO.

“The agenda really is to listen and learn. Of course, I come with experiences and ideas on how to enhance our already outstanding university. But these ideas have to be informed by you and the broader UO community and campus,” Scholz said.

Scholz was previously the provost at the University of Wisconsin Madison from 2019 to 2023, and worked for six years as the dean of the College of Arts and Letters. He also served as the Nellie June Gray Professor of Economic Policy.

Prior to joining the University of Wisconsin, Scholz worked in the Federal Government, both during the George H.W. Bush administration and Clinton presidency.

Midway through his speech, Scholz utilized the North Star - a constellation famous for marking the spot due north - as a symbol of guidance.

“The North Star to me is to provide a world-class education to our students, creating enriching experiences and helping guide them on their journeys to becoming fulfilled citizens of the world,” Scholz said.

Scholz discussed his appreciation for his new position, and that he has a “deep commitment” to UO’s mission.

The University of Oregon, Scholz said, matches his core values.

In March, the UO Board of Trustees unanimously voted Scholz as president, succeeding a six-month-long hiring process organized by a 22-member presidential search committee. The search committee consisted of students, faculty, trustees, educational administrators and members from the community.

Throughout the hiring process, the presidential committee held 40 meetings with a wide range of student organizations, clubs, staff, faculty groups, professors, volunteers and donors to collect insight into key attributes they wanted the next president to have.

“There was a real desire for someone who has a passion and commitment to public higher education, passion and commitment to students, to faculty and to the people we serve,” said Connie Steeley, a member of the Board of Trustees.

According to Steeley, these meetings cultivated a diverse set of perspectives, helping the committee to “see the elephant in a different way,” a term she used to depict the qualities and attributes the UO community was looking for in the new president.

The Presidential Search Committee echoed those same desired qualities, creating a strong bond between the community and the committee.

Ed Madison, UO School of Journalism and Communication associate professor and member of the committee, highlighted the sense of responsibility and leadership that President Scholz will bring to the university.

“When he was running the College of Letters and Science at the University of Wisconsin, that college alone was larger than our entire university population. So this is someone who's really invested in helping the University of Oregon maintain a broad stature over time,” Madison said.

It was during the interview, however, where Scholz especially made his mark.

“Beyond the resume, there was really a person there who was engaged and asked all the right questions and really demonstrated that he'd done his homework about us, but also that he was in a position to take us forward,” Madison said.

Steely echoed Madison’s words, expressing Scholz’s commitment to student success, career readiness and high graduation rates.

“He just drips with excitement and passion for public higher education. I think he's not only the president of the University of Oregon, I think he will be a recognized leader in Oregon,” Steeley said.

Scholz concluded his speech with excitement to work with his fellow ducks and “to continue to make the university a great place to work.”

The next meet and greet is Thursday, August 10 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Phil and Penny Knight Campus.