Due to complications related to COVID-19, University of Oregon President Michael Schill said the university will “almost certainly” have to change its plans before the beginning of fall term, in an August 10 statement. Schill highlighted UO’s testing capabilities, student contact tracers and tentative class instruction structures and said the university anticipated announcing final plans by the end of August.
“While an on-campus experience is the goal,” Schill said, “it is important to recognize that we do not control the coronavirus.”
Due to UO’s quarter schedule, Schill said the university will learn from other schools as they reopen. “As I have said repeatedly,” Schill said, “the health and safety of the entire UO community is our number one priority.” He said if the university does not have confidence in managing COVID-19 on campus, it will transition to “more limited operations.”
UO will administer COVID-19 tests for all students living on campus upon arrival in the fall, Schill said, as well as at least one other time during the term. UO will release more information regarding testing for students living on campus later in the week.
In order to evaluate the possible spread of the coronavirus on campus, Schill said UO will conduct voluntary random spot testing of all students. The university has access to a laboratory capable of conducting more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests a day, he said.
Dennis Galvan, dean and vice provost for global engagement, helped create the “Corona Corps,” a training program that certifies UO students to assist in COVID-19 contact tracing, according to Around the O. The student contact tracers work with Lane County Public Health to check on community members with COVID-19, as well as alerting community members of possible exposure to the virus.
Forty-three UO students in Eugene have tested positive for COVID-19, as of July 29, according to UO’s COVID-19 case website.
Schill said the university currently plans to hold “a significant number” of classes in person, with 50 or fewer students. UO will require face coverings, including face masks or shields when in class, he said. The university will not hold classes exceeding 50 students in person, Schill said, and the university will work with students to accommodate requests for all online schedules.
“Flexibility is the key, and we want students to have choices that match their needs and preferences for maintaining health and safety,” he said.
UO will release more information regarding access to activities like career fairs, club sports and events in the Erb Memorial Union in the coming weeks, according to Schill.
“These are incredibly challenging times for all of us,” he said. “I firmly believe that if we pull together as a community—if we take steps to take care of ourselves and others—if we wear face coverings, wash hands, practice physical distancing, avoid large gatherings, and stay home if we’re sick, then we can make this fall term a success for everyone.”