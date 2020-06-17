University of Oregon President Michael Schill provided an outline for some aspects of fall term on campus in an email sent out to students Wednesday afternoon, including classroom size capacity and final examinations.
UO anticipates fall term classes beginning September 29, Schill said in the email. The university is developing plans to accommodate in-person instruction for the Portland campus. Schill said that the majority of fall term classes will be held in person, with no more than 50 people in a classroom.
Classes exceeding 50 students will be held remotely, or entirely online, Schill said, with the university adding at least 150 online classes to the fall term schedule. “If you take a fully online class,” Schill said, “we want it to be of the same quality that you would experience in person.”
Final examinations will be fully remote, Schill said. “This will give you the option of leaving the campus for the holiday and not having to return for only a couple of weeks,” he said, as well as cutting down on travel expenses and time on public transportation. UO anticipates in-person classes will end after Week 9, Schill said, before Thanksgiving.
UO will not provide three-person dorm rooms in the fall, Schill said, and is working to reduce density in residence halls and increase cleaning in shared bathrooms. “We are also setting aside entire sections of our residence halls for isolation if that should become necessary,” he said.
Schill reiterated the new requirement that everyone on campus — students, faculty, staff and visitors — wear masks in public spaces. UO will provide masks to people who need one, he said.
On campus libraries will only be available to UO students, faculty and staff, Schill said, and will likely limit the number of people allowed in the library at any given time. Other facilities — including the Erb Memorial Union and the Student Recreation Center, as well as student clubs — will be available to students, with physical distancing guidelines.
“I do think it is unlikely that we’ll be able to pack Autzen Stadium this fall like we normally would,” Schill said, “but the final decision on our game-day experiences will be dictated by state and local health authorities.” He said that the health and safety of UO’s student-athletes, as well as the campus community, are the biggest factors for consideration.
UO will process COVID-19 tests, and will be able to perform tests for students, faculty and staff, Schill said. “If you need to be tested,” he said, “we’ll be able to do it quickly.” Faculty and researchers are working with Lane County Public Health in contact tracing, as well, he said.
“Everyone at the UO is committed to supporting you, safeguarding your health, and ensuring that COVID-19 does not sidetrack your educational goals and progress towards graduation,” Schill said. “That commitment is unwavering.”