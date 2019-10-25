University of Oregon administrators, donors and alumni gathered around Tykeson Hall to celebrate the new building with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon.
“Tykeson Hall is the physical manifestation of the effort, all of our efforts, to support our students on their journey to becoming well-educated, socially responsible and most importantly, career ready graduates,” President Michael Schill said.
The building designed around student advising opened in September 2019 after two years of construction. Tykeson Hall provides overall student academic advising, career advising and classrooms for languages and mathematics.
The Tykeson Hall project started with a $10 million gift from Willie and Don Tykeson in 2014 and led to more than $40 million to fundraised in the years following — $17 million of those dollars coming from the state of Oregon.
At the ribbon cutting, Schill expressed his regrets that neither Willie nor Don Tykeson were there for the event as Willie passed away earlier this month and Don passed away July 2017.