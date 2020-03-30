The University of Oregon community has entered uncharted territory. With all classes moved online and campus closed to the public, many students are left feeling uncertain about the future.
From finding an advisor to socializing while social distancing, here is the Emerald’s list of resources for students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Did we miss something? Send us your COVID-19 questions at news@dailyemerald.com.
Academic resources:
The University of Oregon announced that it would move to remote learning for the entirety of spring term due to COVID-19. For students, this means adapting to a new learning style and accessing campus resources remotely.
“We are working diligently to put in place the structure and systems necessary to support all students so you can continue your education,” according to a campus-wide email from Donkea Scott, vice provost for student success. “That is our priority.”
Academic advising will also be operated remotely through the spring term through Microsoft Teams — a program free to UO students that allows advisors to share documents with students in real time. Students can make phone appointments with academic advisors in their departments or email general questions.
Loaner laptops are available to undergraduate and graduate students who need them for spring term.
“UO’s Information Services has 150 Chromebooks available to lower-income students as loaner devices for those who need a computer to continue their education remotely,” Scott said. “They will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.”
Students can apply at the UO Service Portal with priority given to students with limited resources. Laptops will be available for pick up at the Eugene and Portland UO campuses or by mail.
UO sent out a list of low-cost internet options for students while they work remotely. Tutoring will be held remotely through the online writing lab or by appointment through the Navigate App.
“We are in unchartered territory with COVID-19. Please bear with us as we continue to work to provide you with a positive educational experience, despite the challenging situation that is playing out around us,” Scott said. “For the most up-to-date information on the university’s response, visit theUO COVID-19 webpage.”
Resources for students who lost their job:
Students who lost their jobs or have had their hours cut may qualify for unemployment insurance benefits: File a claim online with the Oregon Employment Department. The department has seen an unprecedented increase in claims and, as a result, the website has crashed multiple times, but keep trying.
Oregon has expanded unemployment eligibility for people affected by COVID-19 to cover people who are unable to go into work due to illness or quarantine and to waive the requirement to be actively looking for work for people who are temporarily laid off. A full list of the expansions can be found on the OED website.
Unemployment will not replace income one-to-one; according to the OED, typical unemployment benefits are around 1.25% of your earnings over 12 months. Unemployment is also taxable income and you may have taxes withheld (or not).
The stimulus bill President Donald Trump signed into law Friday expanded these benefits, according to the New York Times, to include an additional $600 per week for four months for those who qualify, as well as an additional 13 weeks during which people can collect unemployment — Oregon pays unemployment for up to 26 weeks, so the additional time brings it up to 39 weeks.
The stimulus bill also provides most adults with up to $1,200 in direct payments. However, people whose parents claimed them on their taxes will not receive any benefits. Instead, their parents will receive up to $500 per dependent.
While most businesses in Oregon are closed, some, like grocery stores and warehouses, are still open and are hiring for temporary positions.
Socializing while socially distancing
Social distancing means students can’t go to parties or even have friends over (even if they keep it under the CDC recommendation of 10 people). But that doesn’t mean social isolation.
UO students now have free basic Zoom so they can have video conference classes, but they can also be used socially. Google Hangouts, Skype and other video conferencing software have similar capabilities to connect with people outside the UO community.
Students can also register for intramural e-sports leagues for free, according to the UO website.
Free at-home workout tutorials are available on the UO Rec Instagram and the Webfoot CrossFit Instagram. Virtual craft sessions are available at the UO Craft Center Instagram as well.
How you can help:
Stay inside. Avoiding exposure to the coronavirus is the best way to avoid getting it, according to the CDC — and the best way to avoid giving it to someone who might be more vulnerable, like those with immune deficiencies, underlying conditions or elderly people.
The practice is called social distancing: Even if you’re not sick, you should avoid any unnecessary contact with other people so you don’t unknowingly pass the virus from person to person. An interactive simulation from the Washington Post shows how diseases like COVID-19 spread over time — and how social distancing slows the spread.
Even when you’re social distancing, you don’t have to completely isolate yourself from other people. It’s important to stay connected, especially with the elderly and at-risk people in your life.
Many healthcare authorities are reporting a shortage of blood supplies — meaning they need more blood donations from healthy and eligible donors. While not everyone is eligible to donate, the CDC asks those who are to do so.
“CDC encourages people who are well to continue to donate blood if they are able, even if they are practicing social distancing because of COVID-19.”
Bloodworks Northwest’s Eugene Donor Center has expanded its donor hours in light of the pandemic, according to its website, and requires that appointments be made online. Even though the supply is currently stable, according to Bloodworks Northwest, the cancellation of upcoming blood drives means more donors are needed to keep blood stocks “resilient.”