A former community service officer for the University of Oregon Police Department has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse in Lane County Circuit Court. He resigned amid an internal investigation.
The Eugene Police Department arrested Alexander Lawrence Reasoner, 25, on Feb. 16 after a woman reported he subjected her to sexual contact without her consent when she was at his Eugene residence on Sept. 12, 2020, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Feb. 17. The woman said she woke up to Reasoner “rubbing and groping” her. Lane County District Attorney Patricia Perlow later charged Reasoner on Feb. 19.
UOPD placed Reasoner on leave after becoming “aware of serious allegations against him last fall,” university spokesperson Saul Hubbard wrote in a statement to the Emerald. “He resigned on Nov. 13, 2020, before an internal investigation was completed.”
Reasoner could not be reached for comment.
Multiple witnesses told EPD the victim stayed over on the night of Sept. 11, alone with Reasoner and his girlfriend, confirming the victim’s report to EPD, according to the court documents.
Reasoner, a former UO student, ran in 2016 for ASUO senator for the Athletics and Contracts Finance Committee, at one point penning a Guest Viewpoint for the Daily Emerald. He was also involved with the Muslim Student Association.
University of Oregon President Michael Schill announced in November 2020 that UOPD would reduce its number of armed officers, with nine new unarmed community service officers taking their place. UO Police Chief Matthew Carmichael said their duties would include posted positions around campus, 24/7 response and patrolling campus buildings used primarily by students.
Reasoner remains one of four CSOs currently listed on the police department’s directory.