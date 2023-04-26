Reports from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office detail what led up to reports of an armed person on Lane Community College’s campus on Feb. 22 and a two-hour campus lockdown.

Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Eugene Police Department and Oregon State Police responded to a report of an armed person on Lane Community College’s campus on Feb. 22 at 1:40 p.m. This report was later determined to be a miscommunication, and authorities found there was no threat to the students and staff on the campus.

An early outreach counselor was speaking with a student who was concerned about a domestic violence issue with her husband, who she was in the process of divorcing and had filed a restraining order against, according to the report. The student was concerned because her husband owned a gun, the report said.

A series of miscommunications between staff led to a person working at the LCC Counseling Office to text her children that there was a man on campus with a gun looking for his wife, the person speaking with the counselor. The staff member’s daughter, after receiving this information, called 911 out of fear for her mother’s safety.

Authorities were able to ensure the safety of the campus and all students and staff on the premises. The lockdown was lifted, but the campus was closed for the remainder of the day and all people on campus were instructed to go home.