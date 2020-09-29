A former University of Oregon custodian faces felony charges in Lane County Circuit Court for allegations that he sexually abused a child over an eight-year period, court filings showed.
Lane County Circuit Court charged Dale Anthony Waggoner, 47, on Sept. 3 with two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and four counts of first-degree sodomy, according to an information filing. Both charges are Class A felonies, punishable with a maximum of 20 years in prison or a maximum fine of $375,000 per charge, according to Oregon law.
The charges allege Waggoner sexually penetrated and sodomized a child under 12 years old several times between July 25, 2011, and July 24, 2019.
“Dale Waggoner was separated from employment on September 10. While we generally do not comment on personnel issues, we can say that the UO takes these matters seriously and follows the appropriate processes with respect to employment actions,” UO spokesperson Saul Hubbard said.
Waggoner remained in custody at the Lane County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, said Erik Hasselman, Assistant District Attorney for Lane County. A court order issued the same day reduced his bail to $100,000, and he must post $10,000 to be released.
Waggoner is scheduled to appear for a trial before a twelve-person jury on Oct. 30.
Waggoner and his court-appointed lawyer were not available for comment in time for publication.