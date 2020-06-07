A peaceful Black Lives Matter protest marched from the Wayne L. Morse Federal Courthouse to Matthew Knight Arena on Friday, marking the eighth night of protests against police brutality and the police killing of George Floyd. The night was marked by calls for major law enforcement reform.
Protesters gathered in front of the federal courthouse, dancing, holding signs and chanting "divest, defund, dismantle the police," while passing cars honked in solidarity. To begin the event, Moses Jackson, one of the leaders of the protest, had children sit together so the press could take photos.
"We want the kids to do this so they remember when they become bosses and managers," Jackson said.
Jackson then talked about his experience of being a Black man in Eugene; how he had been pulled out of his car by police and arrested two days before Christmas, and that police often ask if he plays for the Ducks.
Jackson also called for the immediate resignation of Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner and an end to the use of Eugene police in schools.
"The number one thing we demand from Black Lives Matter is that we want the power to determine the destiny of the Black community," he said.
Jackson then opened up the floor so members of the community could speak. One speaker brought a list of local businesses that did not publicly support the Black Lives Matter movement. Another speaker talked about defunding the police and putting the money into schools, transportation, housing and green energy projects.
"It’s ok to be angry, it's ok to want real lasting change," the speaker said.
A crisis counselor for the White Bird CAHOOTS, a mobile crisis intervention service that has gained national attention as an alternative model to police, spoke about housing injustice.
"Housing injustice needs to become intersectional in this town," She said. "I don’t want to work with the police. I want to work instead of police."
After the speeches, the crowd began to march down East Broadway and Franklin Boulevard. They were led by a line of BIPOC who had linked arms, while a group of bikers cleared the road ahead of cars. There were chants of “I can’t breathe!” and “Disrupt, not destroy!”
"She would have been 27 today. I'm 27!" Jackson said at one point, in reference to Breonna Taylor, whose birthday was the day of the protest.
The crowd stopped at Matthew Knight Arena, where people continued to make speeches.
"This is the first time I've been able to wear my hair out and natural all week," one woman said. “I was afraid because my picture was out there, but I'm not afraid anymore because I've seen the support here today."
Another speaker brought a notepad and asked for solutions to police brutality. People listed body cameras and personal liability insurance as two possible solutions.
At one point, a group of around 100 protesters split off from the main group and continued marching. They became angry at the speakers who said that they were enlisted in the military, though it was unclear what sparked the issue.
Near the end of the protest, Jackson said that he had talked to Jerry Bell Jr., an independent film producer, director and TV and film star, who is protesting in Portland. Bell came up with three meaningful solutions to police brutality BLM would be looking for. These solutions were:
The establishment of a citizens review board to review all current employees
The creation of strict written guides that police must follow whenever they pull a car over
The policy change that police chiefs should be voted in instead of promoted to their position
Jackson said that the protest organizers are looking to hold the Juneteenth protest outside of Autzen Stadium but are also looking to host it inside of the actual stadium if the University of Oregon allows it.