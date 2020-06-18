University of Oregon President Michael Schill released a statement on Thursday in support of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that President Donald Trump’s attempts to dismantle Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) — a national program that aims to protect undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children from deportation — did not follow procedural requirements.
“I am grateful the U.S. Supreme Court blocked efforts to shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an initiative that has helped countless young immigrants in Oregon and across our nation,” Schill said.
Although DACA remains, its future is uncertain. According to Federal Judge Kim McLane Wardlaw, “To be clear: we do not hold that DACA could not be rescinded as an exercise of Executive Branch discretion. We hold only that here, where the executive did not make a discretionary choice to end DACA — but rather acted based on an erroneous view of what the law required — the rescission was arbitrary and capricious under settled law.”
Schill referred to the national movement for justice and racial equality following the recent deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans. “At a time when the University of Oregon, our state, and country are painfully grappling with disparities in access to opportunity caused by historic and systemic racism, we need sensible and humane programs like DACA now more than ever,” according to Schill.
Schill made similar statements in support of DACA and Dreamers, the name given to recipients of DACA protection. He sent a message to UO students in September 2017 to communicate his support in keeping the policy. In October 2017, he wrote an op-ed for the Oregonian about protecting children and young adults in the debate surrounding immigration policy.