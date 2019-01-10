University of of Oregon President Michael Schill will deliver a “State of the U of O” address at the City Club of Eugene this Friday at 12:00 p.m. According to the event description page on City Club’s website, the president’s remarks will include a discussion of the relationship the UO has with the city of Eugene, future plans for the university, the continued funding issues facing UO and the various building projects around campus — including the Knight Campus.
The event description also said Schill would take questions from the audience.
Silver Mogart, executive director of the City Club, said the event is free for students who present their student ID. He said any student ID would be accepted — the rule is not exclusive to UO IDs. The general public admission fee is $5.
Schill attempted to give a state of the university address in October 2017; however, a group of student protestors prevented him from speaking by rushing the stage of the EMU Ballroom. As the Emerald reported in 2017, the protestors listed 22 demands for the UO, which protest organizer Charlie Landeros told the Emerald were meant to empower marginalized students on campus.
Mogart said this event was not tied to any of Schill’s previous speeches. According to the Baker Downtown Center event calendar, this speech is a part of the “Friday Forum” series put on by the City Club — a recurring event at the Baker Center.
Prior to Schill’s 2017 speech, evidence to suggest a protest would occur during said speech was abundant. Many social media posts and flyers posted on bulletin boards were seen that advertised the protest to students.
Following the disruption, Schill sent out an email containing a video recording of the address he intended to give live, suggesting the administration had planned ahead for the protest.
No such reports of a protest to disrupt Schill’s speech have surfaced this time.