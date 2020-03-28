People who attended First Christian Church’s Interfaith Prayer Service at 1166 Oak St. on March 11 may have been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus, Lane County Public Health announced Saturday in a press release from the Lane County government.
According to the press release, “unidentified community members may have spent time in close contact” with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19.
People who attended the prayer service who are not displaying symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of at least 100.4º F, a cough, and difficulty breathing, are not being asked to self-quarantine because the two-week quarantine period has already passed, the press release stated.
However, people who attended the prayer service and have developed symptoms since March 11 should call LCPH at 541-682-1380.
According to the press release, the person who tested positive for COVID-19 did not get tested until March 17 “due to preexisting medical conditions that made it difficult to assess COVID-19 symptoms.”
Nine people in Lane County so far have tested positive for the coronavirus, including one suspected COVID-19 death. Statewide, 479 people have tested positive as of Saturday at 8 a.m.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a developing story. Follow the Emerald’s website for the latest coverage.