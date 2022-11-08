Four of the City of Eugene’s seven city councilor’s are up for re-election. Alan Zelenka, Jennifer Yeh, Greg Evans and Mike Clark are all running unopposed.

Two candidates are racing for District 1 Lane County Commissioner, which includes Junction City, Santa Clara, Veneta and Florence. Ryan Ceniga is a utility contractor endorsed by current West Lane County Commissioner Jay Bozievich and the Lane County Farm Bureau, among others. Dawn Lesley is an environmental engineer for wastewater operations, and is endorsed by Pro-Choice Oregon PAC and Congressman Peter DeFazio, among others.

Lane County Circuit Court is electing a new judge between incumbent Judge Beatrice Grace and former legislator Marty Wilde.