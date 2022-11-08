Ryan Ceniga leads in the race for West Lane County commissioner, according to initial election results. Voters favor a street repair bond in Eugene and a parks and natural areas measure in Lane County.

Four of the City of Eugene’s seven city councilor’s are up for re-election. Alan Zelenka, Jennifer Yeh, Greg Evans and Mike Clark are all running unopposed, and have.

Interim Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon is running unopposed for mayor. VanGordon was endorsed by Betsy Johnson.

Two candidates are racing for District 1 Lane County Commissioner, which includes Junction City, Santa Clara, Veneta and Florence. Ryan Ceniga is a utility contractor endorsed by current West Lane County Commissioner Jay Bozievich and the Lane County Farm Bureau. Dawn Lesley is an environmental engineer for wastewater operations, and is endorsed by Pro-Choice Oregon political action committee and Congressman Peter DeFazio, among others.

As of 9:00 p.m. Ceniga leads Lesley by 4.24 percentage points.

Lane County Circuit Court is electing a new judge, which will either be incumbent Judge Beatrice Grace or former legislator Marty Wilde.

Grace was appointed to fill the incomplete term left by Judge Lauren Holland’s retirement from Lane County Circuit Court by Gov. Kate Brown in August. Before her appointment, Grace, a former emergency room nurse, represented plaintiffs in personal injury and medical malpractice cases.

Wilde is a Eugene lawyer who considered running for state Senate until his Eugene neighborhood was redrawn into a Republican district.

Lane County Parks Measure 20-335 would temporarily fund Lane County Parks to improve and invest in parks, trails, water access, water quality and natural areas. The measure would finance investments and restoration to natural areas like Mt. Pisgah and Baker Bay, as well as improved water recreation access and renovation of bathrooms and trails. Initial election results show the measure leading in yes votes by 9.5 percentage points.

The City of Eugene street repair bond would levy $0.63 per $1,000 of assessed property value to provide funding to repair and maintain Eugene’s network of streets and roads. Initial election results show 64.8% voted yes for the measure.