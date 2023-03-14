Eugene Police Department responded to a shooting on the corner of 13th and Patterson at 12:28 a.m. on March 14, according to a press release.

According to the press release, EPD found two subjects with gunshot injuries and one deceased subject in a crashed car upon arrival.

EPD public information officer Melinda McLaughlin said the car crashed into the BestMed Urgent Care building on 13th.

The two front windows of the urgent care were smashed in. Construction workers are trying to repair the damage. Currently BestMed is closed.

McLaughlin said there is currently an ongoing investigation. Witnesses to the incident are asked to call the police department at 514-682-5111.