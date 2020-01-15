Update At 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15: Police confirmed that Alejandro Ponce is the only suspect in a shooting at Parkgrove Apartments in the Kinsrow area off Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Police described him as a 5 feet 9 inches tall Hispanic male with a thin build. He has a one-inch-long haircut and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with “RVCA” written on it, a black sweatshirt with orange images of Tupac and another rapper and black sweatpants. Police said he was last seen leaving the area of the apartment complex and “is considered armed and dangerous.”
“We really want to get Mr. Ponce into custody so that there’s no more active threat to the public but at this time, I would say there is an active threat,” Lietenant Doug Mozan said at a press conference.
Mozan said they are using “a number of different assets” to help locate Ponce, including their drone unit, K-9 unit, detectives from multiple divisions and patrol officers.
Police declined to give any information on who, if anyone, was shot.
Eugene Police are investigating a shooting that occurred earlier at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday in the Kinsrow area off Martin Luther King Boulevard and are asking the public for leads that could help find a man wanted for questioning.
Police said Alejandro Ponce, 23, is wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with “TUPAC” written in orange letters and black sweatpants. The man “left on foot but may have since been picked up in a vehicle,” according to a press release from EPD.
He is considered armed, and police said if seen, call 911 and do not attempt to contact him.
EPD Public Information Officer Melinda McLaughlin told the Emerald that police are locking down the surrounding area in hopes of locating Ponce.
This story is developing and will be updated.