A Wall of Moms protester held arms in front of counter-protesters while one All Lives Matter protester raised his firearm. All Lives Matter protested against anti-racists outside the Federal Courthouse on Saturday, July 25th, at 8 p.m in Eugene, Ore. The confrontation turned violent after physical altercations. The standoff ended two hours later when anti-racists marched the All Lives Matter group away. (Kevin Wang/Daily Emerald)