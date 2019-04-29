pioneer

The vandalized Pioneer statue across from Johnson Hall. (Photo courtesy of Blake Boxer)

The Pioneer statue near Fenton Hall was vandalized over the weekend with red paint sprayed on the groin and the whip in its right hand. Googly eyes were also placed over the statue’s eyes.

The graffiti was reported to University of Oregon Police Department Monday morning around 7 a.m. and was cleaned up shortly after, UOPD spokesperson Kelly McIver said.

“University police are looking into the vandalism, as with any defacement or malicious damage to university property,” McIver said. UOPD did not name any suspects at this time.

University administration could not be reached for comment.

The statue, which sits across from Johnson Hall, depicts a pioneer standing on a rock with a rifle slung over its shoulder and a whip in its right hand.

It was designed by sculptor Alexander Phimister Proctor and installed at the university in 1919. Proctor used a trapper from the city of Burns as inspiration for the statue, according to UO libraries.

At the time of its construction, there was a movement across the country to honor pioneers through statues and monuments. Proctor designed several monuments of this nature during this time period.

At the statue’s installation, the president of the Oregon Historical Society gave a speech that praised the Anglo-Saxon race and its ability to assimilate other races and cultures to become a part of it, according to UO libraries.

“Due to these controversial statements, various students and faculty have worked to bring awareness about this issue and reveal the history and statements surrounding the statue,” according to a webpage from the UO libraries.

The Emerald will continue to report on this story as more information becomes available.

Tags

Help us save student newsrooms


In conjunction with Save Student Newsrooms day on April 25, we launched our $3,500 campaign to provide our newsroom with some of the tools and resources needed to compete in the digital world.

We are asking for your generosity at this time to help us update our multimedia equipment.

We have not been able be purchase any multimedia equipment since 2013 and are working with lenses that are 17 years old. Unfortunately, we often rely on students using their own equipment.

Your donations will not only help Emerald Media Group produce better content, but it will also better prepare our student journalists for professional positions by giving them opportunities to use state of the art equipment.

Thank you for your continued support and commitment to the Emerald Media Group and our student journalists.


Donate